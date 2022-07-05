Obituary: Donna Williams Littleton

She found her wings to fly home but as she journeys on, she fills our hearts with memories to remind us she is not gone!

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Donna Williams Littleton,104, born on April 25, 1918, in Bozeman, MT passed away peacefully with her oldest granddaughter at her side. Donna was the daughter of Don and Rosa Williams. She attended Bozeman schools, graduating from Gallatin County High School. Donna married A. Dwain Littleton in 1940 and they had 2 daughters Joyce and Judith. Donna worked a total of 36 years clerking for Chambers Fishers and Coast to Coast and also in the office of Sunset Memorial Gardens. Donna’s zest for life was fueled by her love of family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and building miniature scenes and dollhouses in her free time. In 2015 she began spending her winters in Yuma, AZ with her son-in-law Archie and his wife Vicki. Donna will always be remembered for her love of life and all it had to offer, her sense of humor and her quick wit!

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her younger sister, Dorothy Ann and her younger brother, Denny; her husband, A Dwain Littleton; her daughters, Joyce and Judith; and her grandson, Micheal. She is survived by her younger brother, Chuck (Roberta) of Three Forks; granddaughters, Lori Salcido of Yuma AZ, Lisa (Todd) Lehman of Manhattan, LaDonna (Marty) Quarters of Gallatin Gateway; and her son-in-law, Archie (Vicki) Litttle of Bozeman and Yuma. She will also be missed by nine great-grandchildren, Katrina, Teresa, Danielle, Jason, Austyn, Arthur, Cassie, Jeromy, and Brandon; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

A special thank you goes to Hyalite Country Care and their staff for surrounding Grandma with love and care for the last 2.5 years of her life!

Celebration of life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. Memorials in Donna’s name may be made to Heart of The Valley Animal Shelter or the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com