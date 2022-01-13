Obituary: Donna MacNab

Donna MacNab, formerly of Bozeman, passed away on January 2, 2022. She went home to the Lord peacefully in the presence of family in Spokane, Washington.

Donna Jean Kalberg was born in Glendive, Montana, on January 31, 1942, to Louie and Sigrid Kalberg, the youngest of their four children. After growing up and graduating from high school as valedictorian in Harlowton, Donna moved to Bozeman to attend Montana State University where she would meet her husband, Duncan MacNab, and earn a degree in microbiology. Donna and Duncan were married in 1963 and blessed with two daughters, Dori Lin and Danine Rae. In her career, Donna worked in a radiology office before running MacNab Studio and then F-11 Photographic Supply with Duncan.

Donna’s life was one specially marked by love—for God, her family, and all those around her. She laughed often through good times and bad. She cherished stories well told, and as such was often found watching movies or with her nose in a good book. Her quick wit and kind disposition made her an easy friend to many. With all those privileged to have known her, Donna leaves behind a legacy of joy-filled love and courageous pertinacity.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Tommy and Stanley. She is survived by her husband, Duncan; sister, Mary Lou; and two daughters and their families, Dori (Keith) Nielsen and Danine (Mark) Brewer; including four grandchildren; two grandchildren-in-law; and one great-grandchild.

A private family service will be held in Montana this summer.

