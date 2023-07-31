Obituary: Donna Berdeen Erickson Edgreley

Donna Berdeen Erickson Edgreley passed away early Saturday morning July 29, 2023 at 86 years old.

Born in Staples, MN To Carroll and Marie Erickson, moved to Three Forks, MT in 1947 when her dad passed away. Three years after that they moved to Bozeman. Donna graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1956. She married James Edgerley in 1957. Together they had four children, Byron Edgerley, Carmen (Joseph) Edgerley-Dallal, Merrill (TimmieSue) Edgerley, and Mark (Connie) Edgerley.

Donna survived by her sister, Delores Barney and her brother-in-law, Don Barney; 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, mother and father, two sisters, two grandsons, mother-in-law and three brothers-in-law.

Donna was well loved by family and friends. Known as the train lady with the O.R.W. Possum Trot Line (Old, Rusty, and wobbly) miniature train.

She was an actively involved member of the Bozeman United Methodist Church, Past Matron Eastern Star Lily of the Valley Chapter #4.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 2 from 4 to 6 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Additional visitation will take place on Thursday, August 3 from 9 A.M. until 10 A.M. at Bozeman United Methodist Church. Service will begin at 10 A.M.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com