Obituary: Donald Wesley Townsend

Donald Wesley Townsend of Bozeman, 93, was called home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Don was born June 16, 1928, in Bozeman, Montana to William Lee Townsend and Olga Hawks Townsend. The family lived in various places in the Gallatin Valley. Growing up with his two brothers (he was the middle brother) his life was full of local adventures and lots of hard work. Family being the number one priority, after his father passed, he and his brothers worked hard to help their mother.

In high school, Don and his buddies put a buggy on the roof of the high school as a prank. As many of you know, Don loved to prank. He attended Belgrade schools, graduating in 1946. After high school, Don attended Montana State University for a short time, then moved to Oregon to attend Northwest Christian College in Eugene. While attending school he worked as a waiter at a local fancy restaurant.

After college, he worked for Haggerty-Messmer Construction Company which built the Field House and Twin Towers (North and South Hedges) on the campus of Montana State University. He then started his own company, Townsend Construction, building many homes around the valley. He continued throughout his career with land development, backhoe services, and eventually working with his son.

Don met Evelyn Gosnell at Grand Avenue Christian Church here in Bozeman in a young adult’s group. They dated for 9 months and married on June 10, 1960. On May 15, 1961, their son, Kevin Wesley was born. Their daughter, Colleen Joe was born July 29, 1964.

While they were busy raising their family, every week was filled with church activities including youth group and Sunday worship, visiting family, and many weekends were filled with camping or snowmobiling. Don would take the family on one large vacation adventure each year.

In retirement, Don and Evelyn enjoyed traveling in the United States and countries abroad. They summered in Bozeman and wintered in Mesa, Arizona.

Don enjoyed the simplicity of Montana living. He loved visiting his brother, Herb and family on the ranch in White Sulphur Springs and spending time with his brother, Jim here in Bozeman. Don was a family man and prioritized family, friends, and church over all else. He lived life his way.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; his parents; brother, Jim; sisters-in-law, Bonnie, and Charlene. He is survived by his son, Kevin (Kristie); daughter, Colleen (John Ehlers); his brother, Herb (Connie) Townsend, and many other family members and friends.

A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11 am at Grand Avenue Christian Church followed by a luncheon reception in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]