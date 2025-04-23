Obituary: Donald Swank

Donald Eugene Swank passed away April 13, 2025. He was born on October 6, 1926, at home in Benteen, near Crow Agency. Don was the fifth of 13 children. Don went to work at age 14 for Bill Stovall Ranch at Fly Inn, MT. At age 16 he was employed at the PN Ranch, north of Lewistown. It was from there that he received a letter from Uncle Sam, saying I WANT YOU! Don served two years in the South Pacific for the U.S. Army. He then returned to the PN Ranch for two more years.

In 1952, Don married Carol Thompson and moved to Bozeman. Don was employed as a janitor at MSU. They later moved to Manhattan. Three daughters were born of this union: Linda (Swank) Ewan, Karen (Swank) Manley, and Donna (Swank) Copeland.

Don married Deloris (Dolly Larson) Chilton on May 11, 1965, in St. Anthony, Idaho. With this union Don acquired four stepchildren: Mike (Rocko) Chilton, Donald Chilton, Deanna Chilton, and Debra Chilton. Don worked at the Yellow Pine Sawmill in Belgrade.

In 1975, Don and Dolly began a career of caretaking for private families in Three Forks, Dillon, Bridger Canyon, and Bozeman areas. They retired in 1988, making Livingston their home.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dolly Swank; his stepdaughter, Deanna Chilton; and 11 siblings. He is survived by his children, Linda (Carl) Ewan, Karen (Ken) Manley, Donna Copeland, Mike (Debbie) Chilton, Don (Kim) Chilton, and Debra Chilton; sister, Shirley Much; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Don wrote his own obituary.

We love you, Dad, always. You will be missed.

No service will be held at this time, and a gathering for family and friends will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

