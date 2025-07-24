Obituary: Donald Morse Jones

Donald Morse Jones, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend passed away on July 22, 2025, in Ennis, MT, at the age of 95. Donald was born on January 28, 1930, in Saint Joseph, MO to William and Irene Jones.

He married Edith Mae Suchalla on September 30, 1950, in Pound, WI. They had six children together.

Don had a rich life, starting his journey in Kansas City, MO, and making his way to Green Bay and Abrams, WI, before settling in Bozeman, MT. He eventually retired in sunny Indio, CA. He dedicated his life to working for the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad as an engineer before transitioning into building homes as a successful contractor and realtor.

Don was a vibrant part of his church community and enjoyed spending quality time with his family. He was an avid fisherman, often found casting his line in the lakes of Yellowstone Park. He also loved hunting, golfing, camping, and traveling.

Don is survived by his daughters, Devera (Richard) Lemirande and DeEtte (Randy) Visser; sons, Darold (Malee) Jones, Dan (Carrie) Jones, Dean Jones, and Dwight (Tracey) Jones; 15 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Edith Jones, wife, two sisters, two brothers and one grandson.

Graveside services will take place on Saturday, July 26, at 12 P.M. at the Madison Valley Cemetery in Ennis with reception to follow.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]