Obituary: Donald Lee Kristensen

Donald Lee Kristensen, peacefully died at home on June 22, 2024. He was born in Bozeman, MT on September 17, 1936.

Don lived in Chestnut, MT as a young child and went to school at Chestnut for two years, before the family moved to Bozeman. He attended Holy Rosary and Gallatin High School.

He began his plumber's apprenticeship soon after high school and worked as a plumber, pipefitter, and welder for many years until his retirement. His plumbing and pipefitting jobs were in all parts of Montana, Yellowstone National Park, and Alaska. He was a member of the state plumbing board and taught the apprentice school. Don served in the National Guard for eight years.

Don married Anita Wheeler on February 6, 1959. Together they raised three children, Linda, Julie and James. Their family enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and exploring Montana and Yellowstone. Many fishing trips were taken to the Madison River, Gallatin Canyon, Hebgen, Harrison and Canyon Ferry Lakes.

Don, Jim and many hunting buddies enjoyed having a hunting camp on Wahl Creek in the Madison Range for over 20 years. The family was raised on wild meat, elk, antelope, venison and moose were often on the menu.

After retiring, Don and Anita enjoyed their cabin in Neihart, MT and winters in their Mesa, Arizona home. Don also enjoyed part time work of driving shuttle cars for Avis Rental.

Don was known for his socializing with people, his stories and the projects he built, including welded campfire rings, log benches and beds, and beautiful metal work pine branches.

Don is survived by wife, Anita; children, Linda (Charles) Waugh, Jim (Kimberly) Kristensen; grandchildren, Angela (Scott) Simonson, Jessica (Jason) Keil Brown, Molly (Matt) Muir, Meghan (Tyler) Sidor, Kandi (Tim) Emerson, Cody (Jenni) McLean, Daniel (Kelsey) Kristensen, Kordell Kristensen; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by parents, Dan and Millie Kristensen; younger sister, Linda; and daughter, Julie.

A Graveside Service will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, July 13 at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman.

