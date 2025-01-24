Obituary: Donald Kent

Donald Lee Kent 1936-2025

Donald was born October 1,1936 in Bozeman, MT to Emmett Kent and Margaret Schneider Kent. He was the second child of 6, growing up in Bozeman as the 4th generation of Kents in the Gallatin Valley. Donald graduated from Gallatin County High School, and attended Montana State College, majoring in geology. In 1958 he married Connie Mae Stueck, his high school sweetheart, and started their life of 64 years. He became a plumber and opened Western Plumbing of Bozeman, Inc. with partners Gene Brooks, and his brother Bruce Kent.

Donald enjoyed bird watching, skiing, road trips, fishing, hunting, camping, restoring old cars and gardening. Among his favorite subjects to read about were Montana History and Lewis & Clark.

He and Connie enjoyed traveling and had many adventures including the US west coast from Valdez, Alaska to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Trips to Switzerland, New York City, and a cruise on the Mississippi River aboard the paddle boat Delta Queen were some of the most memorable. The Montana Youth ski group made annual trips to ski areas all over the Northwest and Canada. All these trips included much fun and merrymaking with friends and family, along with finding the best pub to have lunch and a beer!

Donald achieved the honor of Eagle Scout in 1952, joined the Montana Army National Guard shortly after high school and reached the rank of Warrant Officer, and served on the Montana State Board of Plumbers. He was a proud member of the Masons, the Algeria Shrine temple, Scottish Rite, and the Sons and Daughters of the Pioneers.

In 1973, Donald & Connie purchased an old farmhouse they refurbished and turned into a beautiful home they lived in together for 49 years. This home has many happy memories of birthdays, holidays and celebrations with friends and family.

Donald had two sons, Irvin and Kevin, both with no middle name. Which confounded everyone who asked for their full names and earned them unique nicknames from Donald.

Survivors include his brother, Emmett “Skip” Kent; sisters, Claudia Kent & Margaret “Tootie” Shaw; son, Kevin Kent (Angela); grandson, Andrew Kent (Nicole); granddaughter, Jocelyn Kent (Jonathan); and great-grandchildren, Michael and Abbie.

Donald was predeceased by his wife, Connie; parents; brothers, Erwin & Bruce; and son, Irvin.

The service will be held on Thursday, January 30, at 1:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

