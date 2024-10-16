Obituary: Don Kelly

Don Kelly went home to be with Jesus in early morning of October 14, 2024. Everyone who knew him remembered him. Maybe because he made you laugh; maybe because he fired you.

He came from a construction family in Ohio and moved to Montana with his wife, Lisa and their two children Mikki and Jesse. There, he started Don Kelly Construction, and it was a huge success. He loved hunting, fishing, beating his grandsons, James and Luke, at Uno, and launching insults at the people he loved the most.

And of course, perhaps above all, he loved to eat. Don could tell you where he ate and what he ate in the various corners of this planet, where he made his mark. If you worked in the food industry, whether you owned the restaurant or waited tables, you knew Don by name. And he knew you. And whether you wanted to or not, he talked to you.

He loved his wife. He loved his kids. He loved his grandsons. And he loved his dogs. We are all blessed to have known him. And while he’s in a better place, our lives will be a whole lot emptier because he’s gone.

A Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M at Dokken-Nelson. The Funeral Service will be Friday, October 18, at 1:00 P.M. at Dry Creek Bible Church followed by Interment at Dry Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.


