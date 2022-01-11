Obituary: Dolores Inez Myers

On Monday, January 3, 2022, Dolores Inez Myers, loving mother of six children, passed away at the age of 86.

Dolores was born on May 3, 1935, in Seattle, WA of Filipino/American Heritage, as the only child to Andrew and Inez Guiang (Redmond) and grew up with her extended family of cousins, grandparents, aunts and uncles. Married to her high school sweetheart, Bert Don Proctor, on January 27, 1954, they raised four daughters and two sons. Hardworking, she also was employed by the City of Seattle as a clerk in the parking enforcement department and later at Boeing as an HR assistant. Dolores remarried to James Myers in July 1988, and together they were loving grandparents to 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was an avid Seahawks football fan! She was accomplished at uncounted cross stitching, sewing, and reupholstering furniture. She loved to travel and even worked for Alaska Airlines for a bit to support her travel bug. Dolores was also known for her quick wit.

Dolores was preceded in death by her father, Andrew; her mother, Inez; and her husbands, Don Proctor and James Myers. She is survived by her six children, Toni, Tracy, Barbara, Monica, Lance, and Kyle; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in early summer.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman, MT. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]