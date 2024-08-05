Obituary: Dick Flikkema

In the early evening hours of July 20, 2024, Dick C. Flikkema was taken by his faithful Lord and Savior to be with Him. Dick was 91 years old and had suffered a stroke on July 7.

Dick Clarence Flikkema was born on May 20, 1933, in Spijk, Groningen, The Netherlands to Klaas and Tietje (Huisman) Flikkema. He was the 9th of 13 children. He attended school in The Netherlands and then in March of 1952, at the age of 18, immigrated to the United States aboard the “Veendam”. After a short stay in Michigan, he went to Montana to stay with relatives and find work.

Dick met Frances Sinnema at a church youth group meeting in 1954 and they were soon engaged. The Army, however, called and he spent two years serving his new country, during which time he also became a citizen of the U.S.A. Upon return from service to his country, Dick and Fran were married on April 6, 1956 in Churchill, Montana. They bought and moved to a farm and farmhouse south of Churchill in 1957. They lived there for 55 years, farming, running a dairy, and raising their five children. Upon retirement they moved to the Churchill Retirement Home in 2011. Fran passed away in 2016.

Dick enjoyed his farming years. He loved to ride through the country and see the fields “getting ripe unto harvest”. He didn’t mind the early morning hours of getting up to milk the cows – a cup of coffee (with lots of cream and sugar) and some devotions before he left. Through the long hours of work on the farm he demonstrated and taught his children a good work ethic. He served on several county, community, and church boards. He faithfully attended Bethel Christian Reformed Church, of which he was a charter member. He nurtured the land and he nurtured his spiritual life.

Although Dad came to the US in 1952, part of his heart remained in Holland. He loved the family and friends he left behind. Family was very important to him. When he discovered how to use a computer in 2008 and the ease of communications through Facebook and how to get information on Google, a whole new world opened up to him. He chatted daily with his family and friends all over the world. He could read his Dutch newspaper, follow his Dutch sports teams, and listen to Dutch sermons and music. Every morning he would put a Bible verse on his home page, his quiet witness to others about the deep faith he had. He never left the faith taught to him as a child. His Bible was always next to his computer.

The Churchill Retirement Home was a special place to Dad. The people there were his second family and he celebrated and mourned along with them. It was a wonderful place for him to live.

Dick is survived by children, Dawn and Dave Hoekema, Kent and Shirley Flikkema, George and Rhonda Flikkema, Todd and Brenda Flikkema, and Jewel and Curt VanVoorst. He has 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Joanne Kloosterhof, Menco Flikkema, and Hans Flikkema, and sisters-in-law, Shirley Flikkema and Margaret Sinnema.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Fran, five sisters, and four brothers.

The family thanks the staff at Churchill Retirement Home for the love and care they show their residents – above and beyond what is expected. Dad and Mom were blessed to call it home.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 9:00 A.M. at Churchill Retirement Home. Graveside Services will take place at 10:00 A.M. at Hills Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, with a reception to follow.

Memorials can be made in Dick's name to the Churchill Retirement Home to be used for new furniture in the Common Area, 6151 Shady Rest St., Manhattan, MT 59741

