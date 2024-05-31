Obituary: Diane Towers

Diane Lucienne Towers gracefully departed this world on April 14th at her residence in Bozeman, Montana, at the age of 83. Her life was a testament to the enduring power of love and family, as evidenced by the countless hearts she touched and the indelible mark she left behind.

Born in London, England in 1942, Diane’s journey led her to the United States following the loss of her father, John Barker, who was an officer in the Royal Force and died of smallpox while serving in India when she was just 2 years old. Her mother, Lucienne Brand, remarried Arthur Brand, who was a Captain in the US Army. Together, they moved to the United States where she was lovingly raised by her mother and her adoptive father. Growing up in Pennsylvania alongside her siblings, John, Sue, Beverly, Kim, and Mike, Diane cherished the bonds of family from an early age.

After graduating from High School, Diane pursued her passion for nursing, earning her degree from Cornell Medical School in New York City. It was during her time in the bustling metropolis that she encountered her beloved husband and lifelong companion, Dr. Robert John Towers.

Diane’s life was a tapestry woven with threads of talent and adventure. A skilled seamstress and quilter, she poured her creativity into her craft, leaving behind cherished pieces that serve as lasting reminders of her artistry. However, her greatest masterpiece was her role as a devoted mother and grandmother. Her children, Tammy, Tiffany (Jon), and Christopher (Nancy), were the center of her universe, and her adoration for them knew no bounds.

As we reflect on Diane’s life, we are reminded of her unwavering devotion to her family, her boundless love, and her zest for life. In her grandchildren, Dani and Megan Olsen, and Alex and Nathan Towers, her spirit lives on, a beacon of love and light. Our most recent and prominent memories of Diane evidence the love and pride she had as a grandmother. Above all, she loved her family profoundly, and reflected on the importance of this love throughout the entirety of her life.

This summer, we will gather to celebrate Diane’s remarkable life and the love she shared with all who were fortunate enough to know her. The Celebration of Life will occur at 2:00 PM on July 13th at 6780 Patterson Rd, Bozeman, MT.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Montana State University Foundation (WWAMI Medical School Program) in Diane’s honor.

