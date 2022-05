Diane (Rapciewicz) Findley of Manhattan, Montana passed away suddenly on May 11, 2022.

She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Julie Shumaker (Dave Hull) and Chris Findley (Pete Corcoran); her grandchildren, Gunnar Shumaker and Shiloh Corcoran; and her sister-in-law, Pat Findley Casto. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Findley.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]