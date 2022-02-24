Obituary: Diane E. Rogers

Diane E. Rogers, 76, passed away peacefully at home in Townsend, MT on February 23, 2022. She was born December 24, 1945, in Bozeman to Frank L. and Charlotte E. Pierce.

After graduating from high school she married Ben W. Rogers on June 21, 1964, in Bozeman. She worked a few different jobs, but most notable were working at the Baxter Pharmacy and 28 years as a cashier at Van’s IGA/County Market. She was also a member of the Gallatin Empire Lioness Club for many years.

She greatly enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping, bowling, pool, outfishing others, and taking care of animals.

Diane is survived by her husband of 57 years; son, Ed (Jenn Smith) Rogers of Belgrade; daughter, Jana (Derek) Rogers Munroe of Townsend; and numerous cousins and beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Heart of the Valley Humane Society or the charity of one’s choice.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 4, at 1:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]