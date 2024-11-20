Obituary: Diane B. Altimus

Diane Beverly Altimus gained her angel wings on November 8, 2024, and we are blessed to have her watching over us.

Diane was born in Bemidji, MN to Ervin and Gladys Heggie on January 21, 1942. The family moved to Bozeman, MT where Diane attended grade school at Whittier School. She attended high school in White Sulphur Springs where she met, Jack Altimus. They were married on January 23, 1960, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Livingston, MT. They made their home and raised their family in Big Timber, MT. Diane worked as the Director of Welfare for Sweet Grass and Stillwater Counties for over 20 years. Jack and Diane were members of the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Big Timber.

Jack and Diane moved to Billings, MT in 1987. After Diane retired from Welfare, she took a few part-time jobs, first at Christopher & Banks in the Rimrock Mall and later with Northwest Fabrics, a crafting store which was near and dear to her heart. Diane loved to craft and sew. She had the most amazing craft room in her home, set up with 2 sewing machines, a serger and hot glue guns for wreath making. Every holiday she would craft with her grandchildren to make gifts for their teachers. She would also sew baby blankets, costumes for Halloween and school program, and holiday dresses.

Learning about Native American Indians and collecting many related books, artifacts and paintings was another pastime. She had every book ever written about and was obsessed with, any history about General George Custer and the Battle of the Little Bighorn. She enjoyed visits to the battlefield. Another favorite place for Diane to visit was Yellowstone National Park. She loved to stop and shop in the Hamilton Stores, look for wildlife, and stroll along the board walks. She enjoyed seeing the geysers go off, eating ice cream and taking in all the wonders the Park had to offer.

What Diane loved most was being a grandma. She adored her grandchildren. Her love for them filled her heart with great joy. She was a very involved grandma. She would attend every school program or dance competition, go school shopping, bake cookies, make crafts, or find other special things to do together.

Diane’s favorite holidays were Halloween and Christmas. She decorated every room in the house with the most amazing decorations, many were her own creations. She truly embraced the spirit and magic of Christmas and shared it with her grandchildren and her family. She enjoyed her Christmas village so much she kept it up all year long. Every Christmas included at least three trees and wasn’t complete without her sugar cookies, glass candy and fudge.

After Jack passed away in April 2020, Diane moved to Bozeman to be closer to family. She moved into the Bozeman Lodge September 2020. In May of 2021, she moved to The Springs of Bozeman. Everyone loved Diane at The Springs. While living there she enjoyed helping make flower arrangements, arts and crafts, church service and the music and drumming events that took place. The wonderful care givers that work there came to see her and sit with her during her last days, which was a testament to how loved she was.

Diane is survived by her children, Jack (Tina) Altimus of Bozeman, MT; Jon Altimus-Carrauthers of Las Vegas, NV, and Jamie (Dennis) Young of Billings, MT; grandchildren, Scott (Kaitlin) Young of Broadview, MT; Tyler Young of Greensburg, PA; Macy (David) Shaw of Mountain Home, ID; Quinn (Brandon) Rydberg of Chandler, AZ; three great grandchildren, Owen & Makenna Young and Ryker Shaw; sister, Eileen (Curt) Sittler of Monte Vista, CO, and sister-in-law, Yvonne Heggie of New Mexico. Their long-time neighbors and friends Terry and Beverly Whiteside of Billings, MT, also numerous nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents, Ervin & Gladys Heggie; sisters, Shirley Golan and Janet Heggie; brothers, Ervin (Butch) Heggie and Jon Heggie and son in law, Rick Altimus-Carrauthers.

Cremation has taken place. A grave side service will take place for both she and Jack, at Parkview Cemetery in Paradise Valley next summer.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

