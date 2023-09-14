Obituary: Denny Groeneweg

Dennis Harold Groeneweg (Denny) passed away at his home on Saturday, September 9, 2023 after an extended battle with cancer. He was born on January 17, 1950 in Balaton, Minnesota. Denny graduated from Balaton High School in 1968 and Crown College in 1976.

Denny lived his life extravagantly by two overriding principles. He loved God and his Word and he loved the people that God brought into his life. Everything else was secondary. He displayed his love for God both publicly and in private.

Publicly, he was a man who devoted himself to years of studying the Word of God and proclaiming the Gospel from the pulpit as a Pastor and friend. He walked with people through all of life’s events: births, deaths, weddings, graduations, and through the highs and lows that this life brings.

Privately, Denny cherished time with God in prayer, reading his Bible, and in journaling about God’s work in his life. He desired to know God more and to live like his Lord and Savior.

People mattered to Denny. He loved people of all ages without conditions. It didn’t matter if you were a child, adolescent, or adult. He had the ability to treat you with dignity, genuineness, and love. He had an eye for people’s needs, not seeking any recognition of his own. He just desired to help people in whatever circumstance he found joy in loving them.

Denny is preceded in death by his father, Francis Groeneweg; his mother, Esther Stengard Groeneweg; and his grandson, Matthew Loren Groeneweg. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Rene; son, Scott (Michelle) Groeneweg of Woodbury, MN; daughter, Tammi (Brian) Daum of East Helena, MT; brothers, Dale (Wanetta) Groeneweg of Quito, Ecuador and John (Sybil) Groeneweg of Marshall, MN; and the love and pride of his life, his four grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Andrew Groeneweg and Caleb and Abby Daum.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 7 at Belgrade Alliance Church in Belgrade, Montana.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Yellowstone Alliance Adventures in Denny’s honor. Denny believed in the power of camp ministry and was a champion of YAA for decades. By mail: YAA, 13707 Cottonwood Canyon Rd., Bozeman, MT 59718, or online: yaacamp.org/dennymemorial

