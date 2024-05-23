Obituary: Dennis Phillippi

Dennis Richard Phillippi, 80, passed away at Spring Creek Inn Memory Care Community on May 17, 2024.

Dennis was born in Casper, Wyoming, on August 24, 1943, the eldest of three children. He is survived by his sisters, Linda Milender (Doug) and Rita Phillippi. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Madaline Phillippi. In Casper, Dennis found his lifelong partner, Ruth Mackey Phillippi, and they shared a beautiful journey together. Their union, celebrated on June 12, 1964, was a testament to love and commitment. This June would have marked their 60th wedding anniversary. Dennis is survived by three adoring children, Tamira Phillippi of Bozeman, Matthew Phillippi (Jill Nofziger) of Tooele, UT, and Mark Phillippi (Klondy Heberling) of Bozeman. Dennis was also blessed with four cherished grandchildren, Blake, Dylan, Addy, and Lily Phillippi; and treasured in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Dennis pursued his education at Casper College and the University of Wyoming in Laramie, graduating in 1968 with a degree in Range Science & Conservation. This knowledge fueled his passion for the next 49 years, during which he made significant contributions to the field. Dennis dedicated his career to public service, working for the Department of Interior, Bureau of Land Management, and the Wyoming State Land Board before joining the U.S. Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service (SCS), where he served until 1994. During his tenure with the SCS, Dennis’ expertise extended across borders, as he provided technical assistance to agricultural producers in 12 countries. In 1979, Dennis relocated to Bozeman, where he continued his impactful work. Following his retirement from the SCS in 1994, Dennis founded Natural Resource Options (NRO), a consulting firm that became a family business; both his sons, Matt and Mark, and wife worked alongside him. NRO played a vital role in assisting landowners and ranchers in developing, conserving, and managing rangeland resources. Dennis retired from NRO in 2017 due to health reasons.

Dennis's dedication extended beyond his professional pursuits; he was deeply committed to various organizations, notably the Society for Range Management (SRM), where he served on the board of directors and held the prestigious position of International SRM President in 2008. Beyond his professional and organizational commitments, Dennis found joy in collecting old bottles, barbed wire, and coins. He cherished moments spent fishing, hunting, and camping with his family. Dennis also made significant contributions to the community as a coach for baseball and soccer, playing a pivotal role in establishing Bozeman's first competitive soccer program. However, his greatest joy and passion always centered around his family.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Dennis's life will be held on May 30, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation: alzfdn.org/donate or to the Gallatin Valley Land Trust: gvlt.org

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

