Deloris F. Erickson Barney, 79, of Three Forks passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Donald R. Barney; daughters, Kimberly Pennington and Melissa Demers; grandsons, Tyler and Austin; and multiple cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]