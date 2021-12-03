Obituary: Deborah “Debbie” Dale McGee

Deborah “Debbie” Dale McGee (Née Myers) passed peacefully at home in Bozeman, on the morning of December 1, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Debbie was born on February 4, 1951, in Orange, CA to Dale Lee Myers and Clara Mae Myers (Née Glover). She grew up in the Ohio River Valley where she called St. Marys, WV and Martins Ferry, OH, her home. She attended Martins Ferry High School and graduated with the class of 1969. She briefly attended Parkersburg Community College.

Shortly after, she met (former) husband, George Edwin “Ed” McGee (dec.), whom she married in 1971. The two were married for 23 years and raised their two daughters, Nikki and Katie, in Parkersburg, WV. As a part of the PTA, a homeroom mom and a Girl Scout Leader, she was an active mother to all; she always had a meal, a ride, or a place to stay for anyone - including any animals who needed a home. After her daughters left home, she most enjoyed being on her pontoon boat on Piedmont Lake, OH.

In 2003, she packed up and moved to Bozeman, MT to be with her daughters and beloved granddaughter. Here, she worked at the Humane Society before buying a home and moving to Livingston, MT in 2007. She continued her work in helping others at the Park County Juvenile Probation Office.

Her passions included animals, nature, gardening, crafting, decorating, dancing, and Rock and Roll (she was among those at Woodstock of ‘69). She was quick-witted with a sharp sense of humor and full of love and empathy for everyone around her.

She is survived by her daughters, Erica Nicole “Nikki” McGee (Adam Greenberg) and Katie Laine McGee (Michael Eddy); granddaughter, Adrienne Laine Hall (Alise Glenn); sister, Jackie Lee Lemley; niece, Rae Kathleen Lemley, as well as many other special aunts, cousins, and friends.

Her family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Luke Omohundro and staff for their expert care over the years, as well as Hospice of Bozeman Health - especially Joelynn, Kim, and Myra.

A Celebration of Life will be held at her final residence with her daughter, Katie, at 775 Moffit Gulch Rd, Bozeman, MT, on December 11, from 2-5 pm. All are welcome to attend.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

