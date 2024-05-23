Obituary: Debbie McKeever-Loosli

Debbie Elizabeth McKeever-Loosli, 69, of Bozeman passed away on May 6, 2024.

Debbie was born in Nampa, Idaho on May 10, 1954, to Willman and Margurite (Walker) Loosli. Debbie graduated from Nampa High School. She married Arthur Frizzell on June 10th, 1972, and they were later divorced. Her second marriage was to Jeffrey McKeever on August 13, 1994, and they were later divorced. She lived in Nampa, Idaho, Salem, Oregon and finally Bozeman, Montana.

Debbie was an over the road truck driver for many years. Debbie was an avid genealogy researcher for her family history and enjoyed helping others with their genealogy. She also enjoyed going for rides around Montana’s beautiful outdoors and calling family and friends to tell them about her adventures. In the last few years, Debbie overcame many obstacles but was able to enjoy Montana thanks to all her family and friends. She especially loved her grand puppies “Tazz and Kimber”.

Debbie is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Eugene Loosli, Penny Stapleton, and Mark Loosli.

She is survived by her children, Tina (Mike) O’Donnell and Misty (Charley) Read; brother, Don (Lillan) Loosli; as well as her grandchildren Emily Read, Nick (Elliott) O’Donnell and Nathan O’Donnell.

A service will be held on Friday, May 24th at 2 PM at the LDS Stake Center, 2915 Colter Avenue in Bozeman. The service will be streamed via Zoom ID #983 278 910 89.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to 4 Paws Rescue, P.O. Box 13, Cardwell, MT 59721.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com