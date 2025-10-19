Obituary: Dean Peter Bouloukos

Dean Peter Bouloukos passed away peacefully in Bozeman, Montana, on October 11, 2025, at the age of 81. He was the son of the late Peter and Bessie Bouloukos.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Lemke) Bouloukos. Dean was the beloved father of Mark, Carrie (Chris) Albro, Peter, and Christopher; proud and adoring Papou of Mikayla, Amara, Nicholas, and Zachary; and loving brother of the late Elaine (Peter) Kalivas, the late George, and Don (Nancy). Many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends also survive him.

Dean built a distinguished career in the information technology and professional services industry, where he earned the respect of clients and peers alike. His work took him around the world, where he led diverse teams and built lasting partnerships grounded in trust, integrity, and mutual respect.

He will be remembered for his kindness, humor, and deep devotion to family. A lifelong fan of the Cubs, Bulls, and Bears, Dean loved sports and took great joy in coaching his sons’ Little League teams and supporting Bozeman Baseball. He loved the ocean and delighted in taking his grandchildren to Disneyland, creating memories they will cherish forever. His quiet strength, generosity, and devotion to family touched everyone who knew him, and his legacy of love and integrity will endure in the hearts of his children, grandchildren, and all who were blessed to know him.

Private family services will be held in his honor.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. Anthony the Great Orthodox Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

