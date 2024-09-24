Obituary: Dean L. DeGidio

Dean L. DeGidio, 59, suddenly passed away in Bozeman, where he was born and raised.

Dean had a love of boating, riding his motorcycle, and snowmobiling. Dean was a thrill seeker and avid sportsman. He enjoyed years of coaching youth wrestling and was heavily involved with all his children’s activities.

Dean loved his children and grandchildren above everything.

Most people in the valley knew him by his profound sheet metal fabrication skills and was often referred to as “The Best Tinner in the Valley.” He was a true visionary and master of his craft when it came to his metal work!

He is survived by his four beautiful children and many grandchildren.

A service to honor Dean’s life will be held Monday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

