Obituary: Dean Allen Weidenaar

Dean Allen Weidenaar, 76, of Bozeman, Montana, went to be with his Savior on the morning of January 8, 2022. Dean was born and raised on a potato farm in Amsterdam/Churchill, Montana.

He was one of three children born to John A. and Margaret Jongeward Weidenaar. Dean worked on the farm for most of his life.

He married Charlene Bultema Weidenaar in April of 1967 and had four children. In later years, he married Claudean West Weidenaar. They lived in Washington for a few years where Dean worked in maintenance for fairgrounds. They spent time in Branson, Missouri, where he worked at a marina. They eventually moved back to Montana and retired there.

Dean is preceded in death by both his parents; his brother, Jack Weidenaar; sister, Marilyn Ayers; second wife, Claudean; his son, Randy; and grandson, Trustin Weidenaar. He leaves behind his three children and seven grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 14, at 1:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson followed by interment in Churchill Cemetery.

