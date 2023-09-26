Obituary: David R. Kordick

David R. Kordick, 81, of Belgrade passed away on September 22, 2023, surrounded by family.

David was born on May 2, 1942 in Oak Park, Illinois to Fred and Lillian (Schlag) Kordick. Following high school, he joined the United States Marines Corps-Reserves where he received his Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. On May 6, 1967, he married Mary A. Whalen and together they were blessed with two children.

As a family, the Kordick’s made their home in Illinois, Colorado, California, and eventually Montana. For most of David’s life, he worked as a finish carpenter.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Mary; children, Rick and Kevin Kordick; grandchildren, Keiley Gudeman, Drake Kordick, Vonn Kordick, and Fox Kordick; and many other family and friends.

Per David’s wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com