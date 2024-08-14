Obituary: David Louis Sauvageau

David Louis Sauvageau, 91, passed away on July 29, 2024, in Bozeman, Montana. He was born on July 28, 1933, in Belfield, North Dakota. He was the second oldest of 16 children. David's life was marked by dedication to his family, service to his country, and a passionate commitment to education and sports.

After graduating from high school, he spent that summer working in Yellowstone National Park waiting to go to boot camp in the fall. David served four years in the Navy on the USS Purdy, as a radarman during the Korean War, an experience that shaped much of his early life. While in the service, David hitchhiked through the Bozeman area trying to get to San Diego, and fell in love with the Gallatin Valley. After his military service, he attended Montana State University, which paved the way for his lifelong career in education.

He met his future wife, Evelyn, at MSU in 1956, and they married in 1957. While attending Montana State, he worked at The Bowl, the fish hatchery, USPS, as a bartender, and coached Little League baseball. David began his teaching career in 1960 in Winifred, Montana, where he also took on roles as a basketball, football, and track coach, and Athletic Director.

In 1967, he moved the family to Three Forks, where he continued teaching and coaching for 24 years until his retirement in 1991. During that time, he coached the track team to a state title in 1975. His contributions to athletics were profound, coaching track, basketball, and football, along with serving as the Athletic Director for several years, earning him a place in the Three Forks High School Hall of Fame. He also spent many years as the District Delegate of the Montana Officials Association. He refereed volleyball, basketball, and umpired softball.

During the summers, while teaching, he worked road construction helping build I-90 between Butte & Big Timber, along with working as a meat cutter. David also worked on the set of the movie production of Missouri Breaks, working with Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson; one of his favorite experiences.

After 31 years of teaching, David retired in 1991, and then worked at the Three Forks elevator and for Kimm’s, harvesting potatoes. David never stopped going and kept himself busy by driving the bus for Three Forks Schools to many sporting events and field trips, including driving the bus for his oldest son, Mike's, basketball teams for 10 years. While working for Three Forks Schools, Dave earned himself a couple of nicknames from the students and athletes, calling him Papa Sav and Big Daddy.

Beyond his professional life, David was a devout member of the Catholic Church. His faith was a cornerstone of his existence, guiding him through his many endeavors. David's hobbies included golf, bowling, fishing, hunting, and playing slow-pitch softball, activities that he not only enjoyed but excelled in, sharing many joyful moments with friends and family. He was also a member of both the VFW in Three Forks and American Legion in Manhattan.

David is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Evelyn; 8 children, Mike (Nancy), Pat (Chris), Cindy (Dan), Dennis (Bonnie), LaDonna (Ben), Doug (Brenda), Dan (Julie), Denise (Shane); 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 12 siblings, and many other family members and friends. His life was a testament to the love and dedication he had for his family and community.

A celebration to honor David's life will be held on Saturday, August 24th.

1:30 p.m. - Sauvageau home for Military Salute, 8 2nd Ave East in Three Forks

2 - 5 p.m. - Celebration of Life, Methodist Church 124 2nd Ave East in Three Forks

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Three Forks Fire Department or Three Forks Ambulance. David's legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the community he helped build.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

