Obituary: David L. Hebner

David L. Hebner took the world by storm when he was born September 10, 1950. He was the fourth child of Carl and Maybelle Siemens Hebner and of course, the “favorite!”

He was raised on a farm in Iowa and attended schools there, graduating from Renwick High School in 1968. He went on to attend Iowa State University, majoring in law. “Go Cyclones!”

Dave moved to Montana in 1975, to attend law school in Missoula; when he realized he was cheering for the wrong team he went to work for United Parcel Service and became a dedicated Bobcat fan. His sincere work ethic with UPS took him all over the state of Montana, to Fairbanks and Anchorage, Alaska, and Portland, Oregon. This career went on for 30-plus years until his retirement in 2005. At that time, he moved back to Manhattan with his wife, Patty, and started his official antique business, Dry Creek Traders. During that time, he also earned a degree in personal property appraisal. “Buy low, sell high” became his motto and he enjoyed this career up until the end. He was a true family man and planned many a vacation for the whole bunch!

While living in Manhattan he and Patty owned and cared for several rental properties and began to build their dream home. He also became quite involved in the community by taking the opportunities to volunteer in various organizations such as the annual Potato Festival and car show, chili cookoffs, the Young Life steering committee, the Helping Hands Food Bank, Special Olympics, community Thanksgiving dinners, the Manhattan city/county planning board, school board, safety committee, Gallatin County water quality board, the Food Farm, and Meals on Wheels. He also worked diligently on the Manhattan Area Museum and eventually became the chairman of the Historical Society board and curator of the museum. He faithfully attended Dry Creek Church for many years up until 2020, when Covid hit. After that he underwent a serious surgery with the removal of his right kidney. Following this procedure, he was pretty much confined to his home and live-streamed the services at Dry Creek every week.

Dave joined his parents; Patty’s parents, Carl and Dorothy Jensen; brother-in-law, Gary Myers; and his older brother, Ed; in Heaven on May 11, 2024.

Those left behind are his wife, Patty Finch Hebner; daughters, Heather (Vince) Konynenbelt and Tina (Mike) Wong;

Grandchildren, Justin Konynenbelt, Brittney (Ty) Jensen, Amanda (Mike) Montee, Cassidy (Zayne) Temple, and Courtney and Cameron Wong; the joy of his life every day, his greats, Addisen, Naomi, Kinsley, Aubrey, and Stella; his siblings, Larry (Janine) Hebner, Kathy (Dane) Tyner and Alan Hebner; sister-in-law, Judy Hebner; and also numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial to the Manhattan Area Museum to honor Dave’s service there: PO Box 800, Manhattan, MT 59741.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 18 at MeadowView cemetery in Manhattan, followed by a reception so folks can visit.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.


