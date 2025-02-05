Obituary: David Bruce Hall

David Bruce Hall, 79, passed away on January 30, 2025, at home in Bozeman, MT. He was surrounded by his loved ones, just the way he wanted it to be. Dave was born in Great Falls, MT on November 30, 1945, five minutes before his twin brother, Dick Hall. A longtime resident of Great Falls, Dave graduated from Great Falls High School in 1964. He enjoyed lasting friendships with many of his classmates and was proud to be a Bison.

Dave worked as a credit manager in the field of agriculture. He enjoyed working hard and placed pride in his work, a valuable trait that he passed on to each of his children.

He loved sports and was an avid Montana State Bobcat and New England Patriots fan. He loved a Bobcat playoff run and relished the Super Bowl victories with Tom Brady, a Michigan Wolverine, captaining them to victory.

Dave loved playing golf in his Wednesday night league or watching a Sunday afternoon of professional golf on television. His love of the sport led him to his retirement job at Eagle Falls and Anaconda Hills golf courses. He had two wonderful memories of golf. The first was watching Carlie and her Bison golf team win a state championship. The other, a great shot that produced his only hole in one on a long par three in Boise, ID with Bryan watching.

Dave especially enjoyed following his children and grandchildren’s activities and pursuits. A mainstay on the sidelines or in the bleachers, he made many friends with his grandsons’ teammates and their families. His grandsons knew they were unique and fortunate to always have his support, especially since Dave came to struggle with mobility.

Dave was a beloved and devoted husband to Susie. They shared their Catholic faith together and with their children, a blessing that will live on even without him here. Always ready and willing to host, their homes, especially Dave’s manicured yards, were a welcome destination for family and friends. In retirement, you could find them with a cup of coffee and a card game or RummiKub each morning. Most of all, they enjoyed spending time with each other. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary in June.

Dave was a supportive and encouraging father, providing patient and unconditional love. He especially enjoyed living in Bozeman for the past five years, helping to support Bryan’s family and nearer to Carlie and her family in Gillette, WY. He was loved and will be missed.

Survivors include: Susan Stevenson Hall, wife of 50 years, Bozeman, MT; Bryan and Johnna Hall, grandsons Bronson, Brooks and Bandon, Bozeman, MT; Carlie and Todd Caltrider, grandsons Ian and Rhett, Gillette, WY; Ron Hall, brother; Claudia Hall, sister in-law; Rene and Deb LeVeaux, brother and sister in-law; Mark and Sandy Brajcich, brother and sister in-law; Kay Stevenson, sister in-law. Dave is also survived by many loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Earl and Marianne Hall; Ann Groshelle, sister; Gary Groshelle, brother-in-law; Dick Hall, twin brother; Jay Stevenson, brother in-law; Sherry Hall, sister-in-law; Carla Stevenson Byrd, sister-in-law; and Chuck and Laura Stevenson, his father and mother in-law. There will be rejoicing in Heaven with a grand reunion.

Many thanks to Big Sky Health and Hospice and Bozeman Health and their teams of doctors and nurses for their kindness, care and support.

A celebration of Dave’s Life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at O’Connor Funeral Home in Great Falls, MT. Memorial contributions may be made to a Hospice of your choice.

