Obituary: David “Big Dave” Edward Metcalf,

David “Big Dave” Edward Metcalf, 63, passed away surrounded by family on January 22, 2022.

He was born in Beach, ND, on July 25, 1958, to John Lloyd, Jr and Virginia (Scott) Metcalf.

Dave married Gail Liles on November 3, 1978 in Glendive, MT. They welcomed their first child, Ryan David Metcalf, on February 5, 1980. They moved to Salt Lake City, UT in the early '80s where they later welcomed two daughters, Tara and Jodi. Dave and Gail parted ways in 1990, and Dave moved to Belgrade, MT.

Dave owned, operated his own truck, and enjoyed traveling the country and meeting new people. Dave could talk to anyone and made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed paddle fishing in Glendive, MT. Hunting and fishing were some of his favorite pastimes. He loved having grandchildren and teaching them to cook, fish and enjoyed watching westerns with them.

Dave is survived by his parents, John and Virginia Metcalf; his children, Ryan David Metcalf, Tara Metcalf (Eric Prosienski), and Jodi (Randy) Dyk; grandchildren, Kylee Metcalf, Keagon Metcalf, Lily Dyk, Ethan Robins, Kinlee Cook; and five bonus grandchildren, Tyler Dyk, Hailey Dyk, Keira Prosienski, Kylie Prosienski and Lucas Prosienski; siblings, Elizabeth Post, Daniel Metcalf, Tamara Metcalf, Loreen Hajek and Estella Feiock; and various nieces; nephews; and great-nieces; and great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, John Lloyd Sr. Hildagard (Samuels) Metcalf, and Arche and Estella (Stephens) Scott.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at The Bridge in Belgrade, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M.

Flowers and monetary donations may be sent to The Bridge in Belgrade, MT, in honor of David Edward Metcalf.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.