Obituary: David A. Coey

We are sad to announce that David Allen Coey, 82, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Bozeman. A native Montanan, Dave was born in Sidney, MT on December 7, 1941, to Edward “Ted” and Ethel Coey. Dave grew up in Livingston and Billings and graduated from Billings High School.

Following high school, Dave settled in Bozeman in 1962, a town he would call home for over six decades. Dave met the love of his life Evelyn at a church function, and they shared over 50 beautiful years of marriage. Together they had three children, Sherie, Ed, and Janie. He worked at the Trapper's Cabin Ranch in Gallatin Canyon where he oversaw operations for almost 30 years as the foreman ensuring the care of the many horses and cabins. Whether plowing through snow in the winter months or maintaining schools and buildings in town, Dave’s tireless work ethic and commitment to his community shone through in all he did. Dave was a mountain of a man standing at 6’8 with a booming voice and contagious laugh.

An adventurer at heart, Dave found joy in exploring the wonders of Yellowstone National Park as a tour bus driver in his youth. He embraced the simple pleasures of life, horseback rides, campfires, and spirited card games. His love for tinkering with vehicles and his unwavering dedication to church activities brought him closer to those he held dear.

Dave will be forever remembered by his children, Sherie (Jeff) Eubank, Edward (Wendy) Coey, and Janie (Tim) Howe; his sister, Pearl Shannon Wright; and treasured grandchildren, Brenden, Evelyn, Ally, Evan, Anna, and Hattie; and two great-grandchildren, Malikai and Kayce.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; brother, James Coey, and sister, Carol Jean Brown

Join us in celebrating his remarkable life at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service on Thurs. April 18th. Visitation from 10 to 11 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11 am. Interment will take place in Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.