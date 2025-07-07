Obituary: Darlene Moss

On July 5, 2025, Darlene Moss peacefully left her earthly life and entered Heaven for the rest of eternity. She was born to Henry and Jennie Ligtenberg. She grew up in Churchill with her siblings, Anne, Lloyd, and Ken, and remained in the area all her life. She attended Manhattan Christian School and was a member of Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.

When Darlene was a freshman, she was in a car accident that left her with two broken legs. One leg never healed well and that limited her mobility for the rest of her life. Even though it was painful and inconvenient at times, she never complained about it. She mentioned, “You never know what God has planned for our lives.” This struggle also made her a very determined person. It amazed her family, that at the age of 87, how well she could maneuver herself around. She was content with her situation.

In October of 1959, Darlene married Andrew Moss. They faithfully raised their two children in the Christian faith, working hard to provide for them and sending them to Manhattan Christian School. Darlene earned extra money by selling Avon products to the local community. Something she often spoke fondly of, making many friends and usually enjoying a cup of coffee. She enjoyed baking and was even called upon to bake treats for the residents at the Churchill Retirement Home. Eventually, her and Andy resided there for over 10 years.

Darlene was thrilled to become a grandma and eventually a great-grandmother. Holding babies was absolutely the best, and when the kids came for a visit, it always brought her much joy.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her husband Andy in 2024.

She is survived by her children, Keith (Leanne) Moss, Laurie (Tom) Zywica; grandchildren, Samantha (Collin) Amick, Brad (Annie) Moss, Anna and Andrew Zywica, great grandchildren, Savannah, Wyatt, and Dawson Amick, Miles and Ella Moss; and sister-in-law, Myrna Moss.

The family would like to thank Stillwater Hospice for the special care they provided for Darlene the last few months. Also, a very special thanks to the entire staff at Churchill Retirement Home for the loving caring they showed Mom for many years. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Churchill Retirement Home Memorial Fund.

Visitation will be Friday, July 11, from 12:30 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church. The Graveside Service will follow at 1:15 P.M. at Churchill Cemetery and the Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.

