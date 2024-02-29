Obituary: Daniel Robert McCloy

Daniel Robert McCloy of Bozeman passed away on February 22, 2024. Daniel was born in Tucson, Arizona, on March 16, 1946, to Martha (Treftz) and David McCloy, where they were stationed during their military service. Very shortly thereafter, he moved to his parents’ hometown of Glendive, where he grew up delivering newspapers, working at J.C. Penney, exploring the river, and spending time at his grandparents’ farms near Circle and Richey. He graduated from Dawson County High School in Glendive, Montana, in 1964 and attended Eastern Montana College in Billings, Montana.

Daniel married his high school sweetheart, Linda (Morasko), on December 26, 1966, and together they had three children, Glenn (Beth), Kelly (Mark Geyer), and Tracy (Chris) Seeve. He moved to Bozeman in 1970 and worked as an assistant manager at JC Penney’s, a realtor, a jewelry store owner, and a real estate appraiser. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, rockhounding, gardening, training dogs, and he was an accomplished woodworker. He was a lifelong student of Montana history and, over the years, served in various capacities in Jaycees, Elks, Civitan, and The Montana Historical Gunmakers Guild.

Danny, Dad, Dan, Papa cared deeply about everyone around him. He took a special interest in helping them grow, better themselves, and become more successful than ever imagined. Daniel was extremely generous with his time and possessions. Most of his woodworking projects were gifted to those he loved. Dan’s propensity for acquiring the best quality tools, fishing gear, and firearms and then giving them away is legendary.

Throughout his life, he trained many people in the real estate business and mentored Glenn, Tracy, and Chris to become real estate appraisers. He also taught Kelly the art and science of fly-fishing, making her feared and respected by minnows in rivers across western Montana.

Dan will fondly be remembered by us all. His many “Dan-isms”, always philosophical, occasionally appropriate, such as “I can’t BUY a green light”, “I’m ALWAYS behind a box” and “I have THEEEEE worst luck” still bring us smiles. He enjoyed regaling us with his stories of growing up in Glendive, hunting and fishing with his close group of friends. Whether these tales were true or “tall” is up for debate, but they brought us many hours of entertainment.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Linda; his children; grandchildren, Tia (Travis Coyle), Lauryn Braun, Lucy Seeve, Aksel Seeve; his great-grandchildren, Rosalynn and Holden Coyle; siblings, Jim (Ruth Lutz) McCloy, Carol (John) Dion, Jon (Kathy) McCloy, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. He was predeceased by his parents, David and Martha McCloy.

A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church, 225 S. Black in Bozeman, on March 22, 2024, at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to Linda McCloy to assist with funeral expenses. Mass at Holy Rosary Church in Bozeman on Sunday, March 17th, during the 10:30 service will be held in Dan’s name.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

