Obituary: Daniel Raymond O’Donnell

Daniel Raymond O’Donnell, 74, beloved father and grandfather, passed away suddenly on December 13, 2024. Dan was born on March 19, 1950, in Baker, MT.

Dan and Sandi raised three children: Gardy, Nicole, and Molly and have three grandchildren: Ella, Grayson, and Carter. Dan had a quiet but commanding presence and a deep love for his family. Dan was always the first to lend an ear or helping hand. He loved to spend his time engaged in conversation and friendly banter with both family and friends. His grandchildren were the highlight of his life, and nothing brought more joy than spending time with Ella and Grayson.

Dan was deeply proud of his Irish heritage and spent countless hours researching his lineage with his beloved brother Mike. This morphed into numerous trips to Ireland where he met several of his Irish cousins. Dan will be loved and missed by many.

Dan is survived by numerous family members including his siblings, Mike, Maureen, Becky, Laurie, Pat, and Kathy; a number of nieces and nephews who adored Uncle Dan, and a community that will deeply miss him. Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Verna; and his siblings, Molly, Nora, Matt, and Beth.

An Open House Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2024 from 11 AM until 3 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

