Obituary: Daniel M. McGraw

Daniel M. McGraw 1941-2022

On the morning of September 12, 2022, Dan went home to be with his heavenly father. Dan was in his 81st year of life. He was born in Chicago, IL, December 15, 1941, to Benjamin McGraw and Francis Oostyke. Dan grew up in Chicago and moved to new Munster, WI, where he met and married the love of his life, Patricia. They had many adventures together. Their love of horses and the West led them to South Dakota, where he opened Crazy Dan’s hot dog stand. He had many jobs including horse shoeing and meat cutting. Dan would readily admit that his greatest adventure was committing his life to the Lord in 1977 and being baptized in the Rapid City Creek.

In the Spring of 1978 Dan and Pat moved to Bozeman and pursued their love of children by working on the Big Sky Christian Youth Ranch and then running the Bozeman Group Home. Dan and Pat worked with boys and girls over the years, including private foster care.

Dan owned his own cleaning business and worked in car sales, while breeding and raising quarter horses and a paint horse world champion. He would like to be known as a cowboy for the Lord!

Dan was a people person and never met a stranger. He enjoyed bible studies, Promise Keepers, Cowboys for Christ, Cowboy Fellowship and attended several churches in the Valley.

Dan is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pat; his brothers, Michael (Collette) Pitts, and Patrick Pitts; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Eisenbart and Cathy Garoutte; brother-in-law, David Muller; numerous foster sons and daughters; nieces and nephews.

While Dan will be missed by his family and friends, we rejoice in knowing Dan will spend eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus. We miss you, Dan.

Please join us for a Celebration of Dan’s life on October 22, at 12:00 PM at Refuge Church, 1950 Amsterdam Rd., Belgrade, MT.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]