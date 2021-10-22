Obituary: Daniel Kent Slater

Daniel Kent Slater, 61, died suddenly Monday, October 18, 2021. Dan was born on June 21, 1960, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Kent and Dolores Slater. He graduated from Rockford High School and went on to Ferris State University where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Manufacturing Engineering. He moved to Colorado in 1993 where he met and married Lois M. Wright. Dan started his career in the Tool and Die industry and also worked in Product Design and Development at companies in Colorado, Minnesota, and Michigan.

Dan’s passions were hunting and fishing and spending time with friends and family. He and Lois moved to Montana in 2010 where he bought and operated a small business. He also continued to design hunting and fishing equipment.

Dan was preceded in death by his father, Kent J Slater, and father-in-law, Don Tapp. He is survived by his wife, Lois M. Slater of Belgrade, MT; mother, Dolores W. Slater of Grand Rapids, MI; mother-in-law, Mary Tapp; children, Daniel J. Slater, Ashleigh R. Slater, and Corey K. Slater; siblings, Cherie (Carl) Vannatter, Kimm (Tammy) Slater, and Bryan (Judy) Slater; sisters-in-law, Christy (Mickey) Woltz and Debbie (Ross) Mayberry; two grandchildren, Aydan and Elizabeth; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 23 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman, Montana. The service can be viewed live at https://youtu.be/HIWg0NPPoEs [youtu.be]

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]