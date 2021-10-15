Obituary: Curt Humphrey

On October 7, 2021, we lost Curt Humphrey, a great dad, grandfather, and friend.

As a young man, he served two years in the Navy, with his tours mostly in the Pacific. Curt worked most of his career as a mechanic, including at JC Billion and Denny’s Sport City.

Curt grew up in Bozeman, where he lived most of his life. He had also lived in Anchorage, AK and Medford, OR. He loved hunting, fishing, black powder rifles, motorbikes, snowmobiles, and race cars. He had tried his hand at stock car, snowmobile, and dirt bike racing, and loved to go to the weekly stock car races. He had a longtime hobby of building black powder guns from kits. In another life, he must have been a mountain man.

In the late 1950s, the cannon in front of the Courthouse was fired off at the old red brick portion of the Wilson School. Rocks, junk, and odds and ends were used, breaking lots of windows and causing some damage. Curt’s classmates always suspected him and at his 20-year class reunion, he stood up at dinner to clear his name only to be met with roaring laughter and everyone saying, “We knew you did it!” He always claimed to be innocent because he was at the Reese’s farm when the cannon was fired. So he claims…we will never know for sure.

We are so thankful for the wonderful care Curt received at the Gallatin Rest Home, where he formed new friendships like his friend, Tish, an employee who he visited almost daily.

Survivors include his children, their families, grandchildren, and extended family: Reneé, Kassidy, and Danielle; Jill, Rob, Britni, and Brendon; Curt Jr., Carol, and Albert; Spencer, Genevieve, and River; Marty and Glenda; Tony; Peggy, Carolyn, and Francis; Jerry, Candy, and Christie, and numerous others.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Welch) Humphrey; father, Albert Humphrey; mother, Eloise (Hogan) Humphrey; brother, Albert “Ally” Humphrey; sister, Dorothy (Humphrey) Kauahi; brother-in-law, Clarence Kauahi; and first wife, Sandy (Bougeoise) Cooper.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 27 at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gallatin Rest Home, 1221 W. Durston Rd., Bozeman, MT 59715.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]