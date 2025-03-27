Obituary: Corrine Mae Kroon

Corrine Mae Kroon, 92, formerly of Belgrade, MT passed away on March 23, 2025 in Bellevue, WA.

Corrine was born on April 14, 1932, to Herbert and Sigrid (Engstrom) Sorum in Conrad, MT. She graduated from Shelby High School before going on to attend Seattle Pacific University.

On August 8, 1958, she married Ralph Kroon and together they were blessed with three daughters, Sheila, Arlys, and Cheri.

Corrine and Ralph made many places throughout MT home including Shelby, Valier, Rudyard, Grass Range, Wilsall, and Belgrade. While in Shelby, Corrine worked for the Courthouse doing clerical work. Corrine also lived in Redmond, Woodinville and Bellevue, WA more recently. While living in the Gallatin Valley, she attended Grace Bible Church and Peace Lutheran.

For over 70 years, her passion and talent was serving as a piano teacher. She first began teaching piano in her high school years until she was in her 80’s. She was an extremely accomplished musician and played in her church while also serving as a vocalist. Corrine even sang on KSEN radio in Shelby.

Above all, her family and her faith were foremost in her life. She loved to tell stories about her daughters and grandchildren; she was so proud of each of them and loved them dearly. Corrine especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in activities and attending musical performances such as the symphony and opera.

She will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; and brother, Larry Sorum.

Corrine is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Marvin) Williams, Arlys (Jim) Kruse, Cheri Kroon (Ken Beer); grandchildren, Kelsey and Beau Berg, Kyndal and Jonno Daly, and Satchel and Nora Beer; along with great grandchildren, Micah and Amelia Daly.

A Funeral Service will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 10 A.M. with Graveside Service to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Corrine’s family would love for you to make a contribution to your favorite children’s music program in honor of her love for music.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

