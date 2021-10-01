Obituary: Corrine Firth Cottrell Fohrer

Corrine Firth Cottrell Fohrer, 93, of Bozeman passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was born in Flint, MI on March 20, 1928, to David and Olive Firth.

In September 1940, she moved to South Bend, IN where she attended school, graduating from John Adams High School in August of 1945.

Corrine attended the University of Michigan, graduating in June of 1949 with a teaching certificate in Latin and Spanish. She was invited into to honor societies, Scroll and Sigma Delta Pi, a Spanish society, and Alpha Gamma Delta.

After graduating, in August she married Howard Cottrell, a member of Delta Sigma Pi business fraternity. In 1950 they moved to Howard’s hometown of Mt. Pleasant, IA where they owned a Hallmark Gift Shop. Frank Cottrell and Elaine Cottrell (Joe) Hill were born there.

In 1958 they moved back to Ann Arbor, MI where Howard began working for the University of Michigan and eventually became Controller. While living in Ann Arbor two more children were added to the family. Ross (Elise) Cottrell, now of Bainbridge Island, WA and Lynda Cottrell (Todd) Warden of Livingston, MT.

In 1970 the family moved to Miami, FL where Howard was Treasurer of the University of Miami. Corrine became involved again with the Faculty Women’s Club and volunteered by reading for Recording for the Blind, Inc. She also tutored migrants in English.

In 1976, Howard accepted a position at the University of Nebraska, Omaha campus where Corrine read the newspaper weekly for Omaha Radio Talking Books.

In 1978 Howard was offered the Vice Presidency of Oklahoma City University. From Oklahoma City the family settled in Seattle, WA where Howard was Controller for the University of Washington and retired from there, later passing away due to Leukemia.

In 1985 Corrine moved back to South Bend to care for her aging mother. There she met and married Richard Fohrer (now deceased). After the loss of her mother and then her husband, Corrine moved to Bozeman, MT to live at Aspen Pointe.

She leaves behind 17 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; Andrea Cuccaro of Miami, Dylan, Emma, and Maria Cottrell of Bainbridge Island, Larry, Cody, Amber, Warden, and Tory and Courtney Njordvik all of Livingston, MT, Justin and Andrew Hill of NYC and Florida, Jonathan Nicholas, Cory and Luke of Fisher, IN, who are sons of Jon and Debbie Fohrer, and children of Reverend Al and Sharon Jahneke of Hartland, WI, Jacob and Heather, and last but not least, two great-grandsons, Carter Fohrer and Hannes Cash Njordvik.

Donations may be made to Encompass Hospice, Hope Lutheran, or Bozeman Deaconess Hospital.