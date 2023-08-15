Obituary: Connie Wiedenmeyer Kamerman

Connie Wiedenmeyer Kamerman was born in Bozeman, MT on March 23, 1954 to Al and Shirley Wiedenmeyer. She joined big sister Wendy and four years later, sister Shelley completed the family unit. Raised in the Cooper Park neighborhood, that was a favorite childhood hangout. In her teen years she worked in such iconic places as the A & W Drive In, Karl Marks Pizza, and the Ellen Theatre. She graduated from Bozeman High School in 1972.

Connie married Tom Kamerman in the summer of 1976. They recently celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary. Married life started in Churchill, a move to East Helena where Connie received her LPN Degree, and then back to Manhattan where they have made their home for the past 42 years.

Connie worked at Sir Scott's Oasis for nearly 20 years, always providing friendly service and a listening ear to her customers. The regular patrons enjoyed her sense of humor and the generous drinks she poured!

In her last years Connie was in quite a bit of physical pain and didn't leave her house much. That was a sad reality for her friends and family. Being housebound, she spent a fair amount of time on Facebook and was an avid Amazon Prime member!

Connie passed away in her sleep from congestive heart failure on August 13, 2023. Her family is grateful that she is released from her pain. Her immediate family includes her husband, Tom; sister, Wendy Wiedenmeyer; and sister, Shelley and Bill Bacon. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Alan Young Kamerman; and some beloved pets she looked forward to reuniting with at the Rainbow Bridge.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:15 P.M. on Friday, August 18 at Meadowview Cemetery in Manhattan, where she will be buried next to her parents. An informal Celebration of Life will follow from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the Manhattan American Legion.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]