Obituary: Connie Jean Murray

Connie J. Murray passed away peacefully on August 28, 2023.

Connie was born on April 3, 1941, to Forrest “Whitey” Kilbride and Jean Lere. She was born and raised, making Bozeman her home and community for 82 years. She graduated from Bozeman Senior High School. Following high school, she held many jobs including at the pea cannery, telephone operator, and a real estate loan clerk and teller for U.S. Bank.

Connie married Gene Murray, although they later divorced. Their marriage ultimately brought her two beautiful daughters, Debbie and Laurie.

Known for her devotion to others, Connie selflessly contributed her time and efforts to various community organizations. She was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star, the Sons of Norway, and served as a Campfire Girls leader. Additionally, Connie donated her time to organizations such as Bozeman Health, the Bozeman Symphony, and the Intermountain Opera, making a lasting impact on the lives of those she touched.

In her leisure time, Connie found solace in her creative pursuits. She had a passion for knitting, quilting, and sewing, crafting beautiful creations that reflected her artistic spirit. Traveling to new destinations, engaging in spirited pinochle games, and enjoying the serenity of camping were cherished aspects of Connie's life. But her greatest joy was undoubtedly spending quality time with her family, particularly her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents.

She will be sorely missed by her daughters, Debbie (Mike) Costle of Bozeman and Laurie (Greg) Mikat of Lewistown; brother, Richard Kilbride; grandchildren, Steven (Kristin) Costle, Meghan (Matt) Baumgardner, Amy (Alec) Conti, Lisa Costle, Aaron (Katy) Mikat, Jenna Mikat (fiancé Brendan Arnone), Kyra (Hayden) Hammontree, Sarah (Arlo) Eades; and great-grandchildren, Micah, Theo, Adeline, Lila, and Oliver Costle, Kinsley Baumgardner, Amina and Amethyst Conti, and Adam, Irene, Harriet Mikat. She is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Birchwood and Enhabit Hospice for their care and support.

Private family services are being held.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

