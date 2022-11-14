Obituary: Connie Lou Shipman

July 29, 1947 – November 8, 2022, Bozeman Montana. Connie Lou Shipman died peacefully on November 8, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She will be sorely missed. Connie was born July 29, 1947, in Tacoma Washington where she grew up. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cliff and Lynn Meyers; and her husband of 33 years, Don. She is survived by her son, Matt Shipman (Gina) and daughter, Jennifer Shackleford (Rob); her brothers, Robert Meyers (Karen) and Mike Meyers along with several nieces and nephews.

After graduating from high school Connie worked at a bank before she met and married the love of her life, Don Shipman on August 1, 1969. After her children were born, they moved to Helena, Montana to raise their family. She worked as a receptionist for an optometrist for much of her time in Helena and was active in her children’s schools, as well as her community through Zonta International and the Helena Festival of Trees. Her interaction with the community gave her numerous opportunities to have a positive influence in the lives of many people, throughout the Helena valley.

Following the passing of her husband Don, Connie moved to Bozeman to be closer to her children. She worked as a receptionist for an IV drug therapy company and ended up making new several close friendships in the Bozeman area and continued her community service through volunteering at local nursing homes and being a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In retirement, she remained in Bozeman enjoying trips to Yellowstone and occasionally traveling across the U.S. to visit friends and family. She enjoyed bowling, visiting the beach, baking (especially eating what she baked) and the lunches she had with her girlfriends in Bozeman. She will be forever remembered for her kindness, generosity, and her love for her family.

A Service celebrating Connie’s life will be held next spring and the family will notify loved ones when it is scheduled.

