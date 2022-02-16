Obituary: Colleen Thomas

Seamstress, card player, gardener, adventurer!

After a tough battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones, Colleen Thomas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 2, 2022.

Colleen enjoyed playing a good game of bridge or canasta with friends. She also was an excellent seamstress with many well-made articles under her belt. She spent lots of summers gardening and planting flowers, she also loved camping and rafting the river with friends. Most of her downtime was spent with her “nose in a book”. She loved mystery novels.

Colleen is survived by her husband, Guy; son, James; daughter, Tanya (Pat); brother, Stuart (Linda); and several nephews and grandkids.