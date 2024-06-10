Obituary: Cole Austin Heath

Cole Austin Heath, 40, passed away on June 5, 2024 in Belgrade, MT.

Cole was born on July 10, 1983, in Bozeman, MT and grew up attending school in Belgrade. Following high school, he attended Miller Motte Technical College in Madison, TN. His career brought him into general construction with an emphasis on sheet metal work. However, he found his true calling working on seismic helicopter drilling crews and truly loved the work he did.

In Cole’s free time, he could be found hiking or being outside on various trails throughout the U.S. His personal favorite trails were on the coastal areas of California where he spent much of his time away from work

Cole was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bob and Dolores Prescott of Belgrade.

He will be missed by his parents, Gregg and Valerie Heath; siblings, Patience of Huntsville, AL, Emily (Troy) of Bush, LA, Anne (Ricky) of Garfield, WA, and Scott of Atlanta, GA; as well as six nieces and nephews.

Private family graveside services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local humane society.

