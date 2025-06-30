Obituary: Clint (Clinton) Wade Shields

In Loving Memory of the Greatest, Most Patient Man in Creation, Clint (Clinton) Wade Shields

November 27, 1961 – June 22, 2025

On June 22nd, 2025, the world lost a rare soul—one whose patience seemed limitless, whose strength was quiet but unwavering, and whose heart was open to every creature, great and small. After a courageous 13-year battle with cancer, God called his strongest warrior back home to Him. Clint passed away as he lived: with grace, dignity, and a gentle spirit that never faltered, even in the face of unimaginable pain.

Born on November 27th, 1961, he grew into a man whose god-fearing heart was the foundation of his life. His faith was deep and sincere, a source of comfort and strength, but never a barrier between himself and others. No matter the beliefs of those around him, he met everyone on equal ground—never judging, always listening, and offering respect and understanding even when he didn’t agree. His ability to love without condition made him a safe haven for so many.

His artistry brought color and meaning to the world, leaving behind not just memories, but lasting beauty in the form of signs, murals and countless carvings and paintings. From the breathtaking mustang mural in the Ennis High School gym to the racecars he painted—now racing only in memory—he left pieces of his soul for all to see. Each brushstroke, chisel, or sketch was a testament to his passion and the way he saw beauty where others might not even look.

But his greatest masterpiece was his family. He poured his purpose and love into raising them, teaching by example how to be strong enough to weather this world’s storms. He was never loud about his pain or his struggles; instead, he was a pillar—steady, patient beyond reason, and always there with a word of encouragement or a silent, understanding presence. Always steady, always present.

Animals were drawn to him, sensing the kindness in his heart. Whether it was a stray cat in need of a home (that may or may not start a colony of strays) or a wild creature in need of compassion (RIP the gopher Golmer, who lived inside the house until it was his time), Clint never turned away. His empathy extended to every living being, and his family learned from him not just how to love, but how to care deeply and act gently.

Clint leaves behind a family who adored him, friends who cherished him and his music, and a community forever marked by his art, kindness, and wisdom. Though the world feels dimmer in his absence, those who loved him will carry his lessons—the patience to endure, the courage to be gentle, the strength to face whatever comes next, and the grace to meet all people with an open heart.

His purpose was always clear: to raise his loved ones strong enough to face this world, and in that, he succeeded beyond measure. He will be missed more than words can ever say, but his legacy—of love, patience, faith, and quiet strength—will live on in every life he touched.

Clint is survived by his loving family; his wife, Squirrel (Shirley), who stood by his side even through his hardest days and still could have him crack a smile; his brother, KK(Clayton), who could make any simple visit a jamming session; his daughters, Boo (Amanda), Kai (Bailey), and Sami (Samatha), who helped take his mind from his burdens and turned his mind to his heart; his son, Donnie (Donald) who was there when it counted; his sister, Gluggy (Angela), he thought fondly of their younger memories; and his Father-in-Law, Art (Arthur) who was always a house away. These are the people who carry his heart and soul.

The family is still working out details for a “Celebration of Life”, but will edit this page as soon as the folds are ironed out. Please check back in periodically for updates.

