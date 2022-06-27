Obituary: Clayton Albert “Lightning” Wagner

Clayton Albert “Lightning” Wagner, 93, of Belgrade passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. He was born July 21, 1928 in Erie, North Dakota to Arthur and Rose (Mathis) Wagner.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator and driver, also helping with maintenance, for Ideal Basic Industries and Trident Cement Company for 38 years, from 1952 to 1990. He was proud to have given over 20 years of service without a disabling injury.

Clayton loved the outdoors, particularly hunting and camping, and he raised his own nightcrawlers for fishing. He enjoyed collecting and gifting knives, as well as target shooting. He was gifted at tinkering and fixing household items. Since his early years on the farm until his last days, he held a special spot in his heart for animals. Above all else, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa; daughter, Rita; his parents, Arthur and Rose; brother, John; sisters, Ruth and Violet; and son-in-law, Dennis Duperry.

Survivors include his daughters, Sam (Jeff) Svejkovsky and Rose Duperry; son, Tony (Pam) Wagner; grandchildren, Ty and Josh (Kari) Svejkovsky, Joe (Sarah) Duperry, and Diane (Eric) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Gavin, Jaxson, and Kinley Svejkovsky, Kora Johnson, Kassandra, Chris, Karolina, C.J., and Kaitlyn Biller, and Cole and Kiley Duperry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]