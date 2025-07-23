Obituary: Clark Evans Kinney

Clark Evans Kinney

March 24, 1943 – July 21, 2025

Clark Kinney didn’t talk big. He didn’t chase attention.

But the way he lived? It left a mark—quietly, permanently.

He passed away the evening of July 21, 2025, under a Montana sky. He was 82 .

Born March 24, 1943, in Montrose, Colorado, Clark was shaped by mountains, long days, and the kind of values that never go out of style: show up early, do it right, and mean what you say.

In 1964, he married Barbara “Bobbi” Elaine Foley. Together, they built a life that wasn’t loud, but it was solid. After she passed, Clark stayed steady. But you could tell—she was still with him, in a way only real love explains.

Clark spent most of his career in heavy-duty truck and equipment sales, but that was just the job. Who he was—that’s what mattered. A horseman. A student of the craft. A man who didn’t need to speak much to be understood. He knew leather, horses, and how to lead without ever demanding it.

He raised three daughters—Debbie (Rod) Moran, Tammy (Donnie) Nahrgang, and Jeannie (Corey) Biggers—and showed them, by example, what strength looks like when it’s quiet and consistent. They didn’t need long speeches. They had his presence, his reliability, and his word.

He gave back to his community, the backcountry, youth programs, and his friends. He never asked for thanks. That wasn’t why he showed up .

Clark is survived by his daughters, four grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Bobbi; his parents, Justin and Bernice Kinney; and his brothers.

Service Details

We’ll be honoring Clark this Saturday, July 26 at 10:00 A.M. at Keltz Arena – University of Montana Western, Dillon, MT. Burial will follow on Sunday, July 27 at 1:00 P.M. at Sunnyside Cemetery, Stevensville, MT.

All are welcome.

If you knew Clark—or if you’ve ever admired a man who kept his word, rode with integrity, and lived with quiet strength—we’d be honored to have you with us.

He didn’t live a loud life .

He lived a good one.

A rare one.

A right one.

And when he rode out for the last time,

there was no spotlight—just soft hands on the reins .

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]