Obituary: Clarice Harrison

With great sadness, we had to say goodbye to our mom, grandma, and great grandma. Clarice Shirley Harrison passed away on June 12, 2024. She affectionately became known as Grandma Reese when her great grandchildren were not able to say Clarice. She loved being Grandma Reese and loved all her grandchildren with all of her heart.

Clarice was born to Richard and Ella Thunem in a midwife's home in Scobey, MT on January 20, 1931. She arrived with her twin brother, Clair, and they joined their older brother, Duane. They were a threesome until their much younger sister, Karen, came along almost 13 years later. They lived during the depression and had to move to Stevensville where her father found work. Later, they moved to Cody, WY, and they eventually settled in Belgrade.

Clarice graduated from Belgrade High School in 1949 with a class of twelve students. She worked at various jobs including Sinclair gas stations, Woolworth's, and K-G Men's Store where she became Assistant Manager before retiring.

In 1950, Clarice married Alvie Harrison. They had two daughters, Kathie and Shirlie, and they lived on Lindley Place in Bozeman for 50 years. When she was unable to keep the yard and do the shoveling herself, she sold the house and moved into an apartment until 2011. Then she moved to Butte to be closer to family. She lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Shirlie and Mick, for 11 years until moving to The Springs Living. While there she enjoyed the entertainment, bingo games, word games which she excelled at, and making friends.

Mom bowled at The Bowl for over 30 years along with her best friends, Belle Backman and Cec Kiefer. The trio made several trips to state tournament games along with various others and had a great time together. They were mall walkers for years in Bozeman where they enjoyed social hour after their walk. Clarice and Cec could be found on the 40-yard line at Bobcat Stadium for 30 years. Rain, snow, or shine, they cheered on their Bobcats and arm-chair quarterbacked the games. Mom missed her friends and all their activities so much.

Clarice loved her country, her community, and her Norwegian heritage. All of her grandparents came from Norway, and they held a special place in her heart. She belonged to the Sons of Norway while she was in Bozeman and the Daughters of Norway after she came to Butte.

Clarice was always one to keep busy. She crocheted and played pinochle, and she did her best to teach her grandchildren these hobbies. She kept her mind sharp by completing crossword puzzles, reading, and building puzzles up until her last days.

She was heartbroken to lose those who went before her including her husband Alvie Harrison, parents Richard and Ella Thunem, daughter Kathie Harrison, brothers Duane and Clair and her in-laws.

She leaves behind and will be greatly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Shirlie and Mick O’Connor; grandchildren, Jennifer and David Liva, Mike and Lindsey O'Connor and Scott and Lindsey O'Connor; great-grandchildren, Konnor Liva, Kaicee Liva, Kadin Liva, Payton O'Connor, Kaydee O'Connor, Mikey O'Connor, Crew O'Connor, Cole O'Connor, and Cash O'Connor; sister, Karen Penland and Clair's wife, Shirley Thunem and several nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Dr. Katie McGree who took such great care of mom the last few years, to Dr. Yates and HoneyBee Hospice, and to the staff of The Springs Living who took such wonderful care of mom, especially over the last few weeks!

A Committal Service for Clarice will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery on Monday, July 1 at 10:30AM. A Celebration of Life will follow at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service at 11 AM with a reception to follow.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com