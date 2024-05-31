Obituary: Charlotte Kathleen Jutila

Dr. Charlotte Kathleen Jutila, 69, of Bozeman passed away May 27, 2024. She was born April 20, 1955, in Fort Rucker, Alabama, to John and Charlotte (Boyer) Jutila. She was one of five children—and the only girl.

Charlotte attended Montana State University where she received her Bachelor of Science and her Masters degrees. She then attended the University of Washington pathology graduate program, and eventually the University of New Mexico where she received her M.D. She went on to do a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in cardiology. She was board-certified in internal medicine as well as cardiology and echocardiography. She was elected to the National Medical Honor Society, Alpha Omega Alpha, making her one of the few juniors elected to this honorary. She also received the Faculty Award for Excellence for outstanding academic achievement and community service by vote of the medical school faculty. As a recipient of this award, she ranked as the top student in her class.

She practiced medicine in Albuquerque, NM, Harlowton, MT, was WWAMI Faculty, and the Director of Health Sciences at MSU. She was a volunteer with the Museum of the Rockies and the Bozeman Symphony, and she was active in PEO. Charlotte loved to bird watch, camp, hunt, fish, and she loved dogs.

Charlotte is survived by her parents; her son, Jonathan (Coty) Sedas and grandson, Jack; and her brothers, John W. (Michelle) Jutila Jr., Mark (Kathy) Jutila, Todd (Anne) Jutila, and Davin (Heather) Jutila. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, from 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 31, at 2 P.M. at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

