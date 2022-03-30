Obituary: Charlotte Bantley Guild

In loving memory, Charlotte Bantley Guild, age 96 ½, passed from this life peacefully in Bozeman, Montana, on March 20, 2022, the first day of spring. Living for almost a century, she experienced a broad spectrum of life.

Lottie, as most knew her, was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, September 13, 1925. She was the third girl out of four children born to Dr. David Bantley and Emma Sann. Her father was a general practitioner physician whose office was in their house. He put himself through medical school playing the piano for the silent movies of that time. During the Great Depression, many of his patients had little money and paid him in fruits and vegetables from their gardens. Lottie often recounted that her mother - always kind - would give food to the “hobos” passing through who knew to wait on the back steps for their food.

Lottie went to Gettysburg College for two years before transferring to Cornell University School of Nursing, where she got her Bachelor’s Degree and RN. While in Gettysburg, she discovered Civil War battlefields and became enthralled with their history. At Cornell, she met her husband Dr. Warren Guild (Boze). After a relatively brief engagement, they were married on December 22, 1949. Two years later they had their first son, Nathaniel (Nat). Daughter Deborah (Debbie) came in 1953 and son Jonathan (Jon) in 1959.

In 1955 the family moved to Lexington, Massachusetts. Lives were busy for the Guild clan. Many animals were around, including litters of AKC Beagle puppies, St. Bernards, family cats, horses and 6 Rhode Island Red chickens. After raising the children, Lottie returned to nursing in 1970 as the Director of Nursing for Pine Knoll Nursing Home in Lexington. She retired in 1981 when she and Boze moved to Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire, with two dogs in tow.

Boze passed away in 1985 and Lottie busied herself with learning stenciling and country painting. After many years of practice, she was successful in gaining membership into the Historical Society of Early American Decoration. Two more family dogs would keep Lottie company while she was in Fitzwilliam. She was a member of the Fitzwilliam Swim Club, the Fitzwilliam Garden Club and volunteered at the Amos J. Blake house in Fitzwilliam and for the Fitzwilliam Newsletter. She also was an active member of the Fitzwilliam Community Church.

Lottie was known for her homemade blueberry pies. She picked the blueberries at a secret spot known only to a few friends. In the early 1960’s she became an organic gardener and produced quite the yield of fresh vegetables…. If only she didn’t boil them for so long! Besides that, she truly was a wonderful cook and read cookbooks like they were a novel. In the cold New England winters, she insisted on buying good yarn and would knit everything from socks to sweaters. She mastered the art of crewel embroidery and incorporated them into several functional pieces. She also loved to read historic novels, thrillers and her bible. Reading occupied most of her time in her last few years.

After a fall that fractured her hip in 2014, Lottie went into assisted living in Leominster, Massachusetts. She moved to assisted living in Bozeman, Montana on her 95th birthday in 2020. The pilot got wind of her birthday and persuaded the entire plane to sing Happy Birthday to her.

Lottie was a fun-loving and kind mother, aunt and grandmother. Rest in peace Mom, as you are one of God's angels now and we are all comforted knowing that you are watching over us.

Lottie was preceded in death by her husband, Boze. She is survived by her three children Nat, Deb Hebron (Bill), and Jon (Pam), and 6 grandchildren; Christine, Andrew, Steve, Teddy, Sam and Emily.

The family is planning a private celebration of Lottie’s life in the fall.

