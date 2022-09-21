Obituary: Charles W. "Chuck" Juhnke

Charles W. "Chuck" Juhnke, 66 of Bozeman, MT and formerly of Windsor, IL, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as the result of a motor vehicle accident in Bozeman.

Chuck was born April 18, 1956, in Shelbyville, IL to Charles W. "Bill" and Jenell (Pfeiffer) Juhnke. He was a 1974 graduate of Windsor High School and farmed and worked at Blaw Knox until moving to Montana in 1981. He worked for the forest service including as a "smokejumper" firefighter. He later completed a degree in Criminology at Montana State University. Chuck then embarked on a long career as a Montana State Probation and Parole Officer, retiring in 2015. He also owned Frontier Security Consulting until his death. He was baptized at Ash Grove Christian Church as a teenager. A lifelong outdoorsman, he was most at home hunting, fishing, or camping.

Juhnke is survived by his mother, Janell (Bob) Allen of Shelbyville, IL; brother, Scott Juhnke and nephew, Dylan of Whitehall, MT; and his Labrador "kids" Annie and Henry. He also leaves many dear friends and co-workers.

He was preceded in death by his father, one sister and two brothers at birth, and his nephew, Lucas.

At his request, Chuck will be cremated, and his ashes scattered in the mountains he so loved. A memorial service will be held on October 2, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Dokken Nelson Funeral Home in Bozeman.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]