Obituary: Charles Richard Huntley

Charles Richard Huntley, 78, of Bozeman, Montana passed away surrounded by his family on September 16, 2024. Chuck was born on August 12, 1946 in Goldfield, IA to Richard and Lavonne (Thorson) Huntley. One of four children, he attended Boone Valley High School in Renwick, IA where he excelled in both football and track. Following high school, Chuck selflessly served our country in the United States Navy for 9 years. Although his time in the service was rarely spoken about, he served on the Carrier USS America CVA66 in Vietnam before becoming a naval recruiter in Dubuque, IA.

On August 9, 1969, Chuck married Susan Anderson and together the two were blessed with 55 years of marriage.

As a man of many talents, Chuck held a variety of occupations throughout his life. Some included AY McDonalds, Wartburg Seminary, and lastly, The Hancock House Bed and Breakfast in Dubuque, Iowa, which Chuck and Susan owned for 24 years.

Following their retirement from the Bed and Breakfast, Chuck and Susan moved to Bozeman, MT to be closer to their son, David and family. It was the time in Bozeman where he was able to spend precious time with his son, his daughter-in-law and three grandchildren.

In Chuck’s free time, he enjoyed working with leather, gardening, snowmobiling, fishing, camping, and hunting. Time staying busy was time well spent.

Above all, Chuck was a very loving person to both his family and friends and was a true blessing to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rich and Lavonne Huntley; his sister, Charlene; and his brother, Bob.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Susan; son, David; daughter-in-law, Stacy; and three grandchildren, Oliver, Annabelle, Emmeline; and his sister, Mary Zeigler of Kanawha, Iowa.

